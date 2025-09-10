Tragic Robbery: Bike-Taxi Driver Fatally Stabbed in Delhi
A bike-taxi driver, Rajjab Khan, was stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini after being robbed by three teenagers. The incident occurred early Tuesday, leading to the apprehension of the three youths involved, while a fourth accomplice remains at large. The crime began with a premeditated plan to rob the driver.
A bike-taxi driver identified as Rajjab Khan was tragically killed in Delhi's Rohini after a robbery by three teenagers, police reported on Wednesday.
The premeditated crime occurred early Tuesday, when one of the attackers booked Khan via a ride app, leading to a fatal confrontation.
While three suspects have been caught, efforts continue to find a fourth accomplice involved in the incident.
