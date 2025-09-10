Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth convened via video call on Tuesday, following a request from the United States, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

During the call, Minister Dong Jun emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication and fostering a stable and positive military relationship grounded in principles of equal respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding between the two nations, according to the Xinhua report.

Furthermore, Dong underscored China's commitment to collaborating with regional countries to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea. He criticized external nations for their infringement and provocations, highlighting China's opposition to actions perceived as deliberately inciting tension by countries not within the region.