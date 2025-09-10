Left Menu

NATO on Alert: Poland Accuses Russia of Drone Provocation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for NATO consultations under Article 4 after Poland shot down Russian drones in its airspace. This incident, seen as a provocation by Russia, marks the first known instance of a NATO member engaging in flights amidst the Ukraine conflict. European officials are concerned about Russian escalation.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:59 IST
Donald Tusk

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announced on Wednesday that he requested NATO consultations under Article 4 following Poland's shooting down of drones over its airspace, an event he described as a 'large-scale provocation' by Russia.

Reports suggest that Poland took action after detecting Russian drones during an aggressive airstrike on Ukraine. NATO has not witnessed such direct involvement from its member state in the ongoing conflict until now, raising fears of escalation. The Russian defense ministry maintained that their drone operations targeted military sites in Ukraine, not Poland.

NATO's Article 4 ensures that members consult each other when any member perceives a threat to its territory or security. This comes in the wake of increased tensions, reminiscent of Cold War hostilities, with experts warning about any unintentional or intentional Russian actions extending the conflict into neighboring NATO territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

