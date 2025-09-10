Left Menu

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Jharkhand

Four individuals were arrested for planning a robbery in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Police recovered weapons, communication devices, and electronics from the suspects, thwarting the crime before it could be executed.

In a critical operation, police in Jharkhand's Palamu district arrested four individuals planning a robbery, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were identified as Ranjan Oraon, Manjit Kumar, Vikesh Kumar, and Chhotu Kumar, each from separate villages under the Chhatarpur police jurisdiction.

According to Superintendent of Police Reshma Rameshan, authorities confiscated weapons, communication devices, and electronic gadgets from the suspects, preventing the planned crime from occurring. This successful operation was executed swiftly following a reliable tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

