Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Jharkhand

In a critical operation, police in Jharkhand's Palamu district arrested four individuals planning a robbery, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were identified as Ranjan Oraon, Manjit Kumar, Vikesh Kumar, and Chhotu Kumar, each from separate villages under the Chhatarpur police jurisdiction.

According to Superintendent of Police Reshma Rameshan, authorities confiscated weapons, communication devices, and electronic gadgets from the suspects, preventing the planned crime from occurring. This successful operation was executed swiftly following a reliable tip-off.

