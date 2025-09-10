Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Debate

Tariq Hameed Karra, the chief of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, has voiced strong objections to the implementation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Mehraj Malik, an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party. Karra denounced the action as a direct infringement on democratic processes.

The imposition prompted the enforcement of prohibitory restrictions and additional security deployments in Doda district, following public unrest and confrontations between protesters and security forces. Demonstrations erupted in response to Malik's detention under the PSA.

During a recent visit to flood-stricken areas in the RS Pura border belt, Karra highlighted the urgent need for dialogue and mutual understanding. He condemned the application of the PSA on an elected representative and urged authorities to uphold democratic integrity by reconsidering their approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)