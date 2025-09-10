NATO Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland
Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down drones entering its airspace, marking the first known NATO shots during Russia's war in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister described it as a significant provocation, while European leaders demanded stronger sanctions on Russia. Moscow denied responsibility, and NATO emphasized its defense capability.
On Wednesday, Poland, alongside NATO allies, intercepted drones suspected to be of Russian origin within its airspace, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This event is the first known instance of NATO military action during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the situation as the most perilous since World War Two, though he assured there was no immediate threat of war. The response involved Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, and Italian surveillance aircraft, highlighting NATO's readiness to defend its members.
Despite Moscow's denial of involvement, European leaders stood united in condemning the incursion, emphasizing the need for stronger sanctions against Russia. This incident underscores the broader geopolitical tensions and the fragile state of security in eastern Europe amid ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion in Poland
EU Accelerates Sanctions: A Swift End to Russian Fossil Fuel Imports Looms
EU Sanctions: Targeting Chinese Refineries Over Ukraine Conflict
Chancellor Merz Condemns Russian Drone Incursion
EU commission president seeks sanctions, partial trade suspension against Israel over war in Gaza