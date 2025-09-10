NATO Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland

On Wednesday, Poland, alongside NATO allies, intercepted drones suspected to be of Russian origin within its airspace, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This event is the first known instance of NATO military action during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the situation as the most perilous since World War Two, though he assured there was no immediate threat of war. The response involved Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, and Italian surveillance aircraft, highlighting NATO's readiness to defend its members.

Despite Moscow's denial of involvement, European leaders stood united in condemning the incursion, emphasizing the need for stronger sanctions against Russia. This incident underscores the broader geopolitical tensions and the fragile state of security in eastern Europe amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)