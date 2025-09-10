AI, Innovation, and Youth Will Shape India’s Path to Viksit Bharat: Piyush Goyal

At the 58th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal delivered an inspiring keynote that placed youth, technology, and innovation at the center of India’s growth trajectory. Addressing the graduating class of 709 students from IIFT’s Class of 2025, Shri Goyal congratulated them on their achievements and urged them to harness their skills, agility, and vision to propel India toward the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A Day of Celebration and Responsibility

Calling convocation a day of pride, celebration, and reflection, Shri Goyal said the moment marks the transition from academic learning to real-world challenges. He observed that the graduating youth embody the energy and resilience needed to navigate what he described as today’s “VUCA world” — one defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

“India’s destiny lies in the capable hands of its youth,” the Minister affirmed, emphasizing that boldness, vision, and execution capabilities will determine India’s rise as a developed nation.

India’s Economic Vision: Resilience and Inclusivity

The Minister highlighted the economic vision of the Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rooted in:

Building a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047

Focusing on resilience, inclusiveness, and sustainability

Bridging the rural–urban divide and reducing poverty

Enhancing ease of doing business and ease of living

He reminded the audience that India is already the world’s fastest-growing large economy, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, low inflation, and an investment climate attracting over 2,500 global companies.

Technology as the Driver of Transformation

Shri Goyal underlined that artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, quantum computing, and innovation will be the driving forces of India’s growth story. He stressed the importance of self-reliance in technology, pointing to the need for primacy in areas such as operating systems, deep tech, and cybersecurity.

With 2.3 million STEM graduates every year and an average age of just 28.4 years, India has the demographic edge to lead the global digital revolution. He highlighted the potential of new technologies to reduce dependence on foreign systems, empower industries, and uplift those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Inspiring Anecdotes and Skill Development

Recounting his own experience of running a skill development centre in Mumbai with CII, NSDC, IBM, and Kyndryl, Shri Goyal shared how students from modest backgrounds quickly adapted to cybersecurity training. This, he said, reflects India’s innate ability to embrace knowledge and innovation across diverse segments of society.

He linked this adaptability with India’s ambitious vision of growing from a $4 trillion economy today to $30–35 trillion in the coming decades.

Message to Graduates: Lifelong Learning and Big Dreams

Encouraging the graduating class, Shri Goyal urged them to:

Dream big and aspire beyond the ordinary

Continuously learn, reskill, and stay attuned to global megatrends

Build on the lifelong friendships and networks nurtured at IIFT

Work hard with resilience and smartness to seize opportunities

He reminded them that awards and honors are only the beginning, and true worth is proven through hard work, ethical leadership, and excellence in the real world.

“There is no power on earth that can stop you from achieving your dreams and making your families, institute, and nation proud,” Shri Goyal assured the students.

IIFT’s Role in Building Global Leaders

The convocation was presided over by Shri Sunil Barthwal, Chancellor of IIFT and Commerce Secretary, who lauded IIFT’s role in preparing leaders capable of navigating global trade and business complexities. He emphasized that the qualities of resilience, adaptability, and ethical leadership would be crucial for shaping India’s continued success on the international stage.

Shri Barthwal reminded students that aligning personal aspirations with national development goals ensures that every career milestone contributes to Bharat’s collective progress.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

The convocation reaffirmed that India’s youthful energy, innovative capacity, and technological advancements will be the cornerstones of the nation’s journey to becoming a developed economy by 2047. With strong government vision, global investor confidence, and an empowered young workforce, India is poised to shape a future of prosperity, self-reliance, and global leadership.