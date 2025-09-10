BJP Accuses Jharkhand Govt of Stalling PESA Act for Political Gain

Raghubar Das, former chief minister of Jharkhand, has accused the JMM-led alliance government of intentionally delaying the execution of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, known as PESA, to benefit politically. Das stated that crucial central grants, amounting to Rs 1,400 crore for scheduled areas, could lapse due to this delay.

The PESA Act, introduced across the nation in 1996, grants rights to tribal communities in scheduled areas but remains unenforced in Jharkhand. Das claims that failure to hold urban local body (ULB) polls has resulted in the loss of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore in central grants each year, with significant setbacks to urban development.

At a press conference, Das alleged that mineral mafia syndicates are obstructing PESA's implementation, costing the state exchequer Rs 2,000-3,000 crore annually. He demanded a CBI probe into the alleged exploitation of sand ghats and tribal rights. In contrast, JMM's spokesperson Vinod Pandey accused the BJP of spreading misinformation, asserting their commitment to protecting tribal rights by finalizing PESA rules.

