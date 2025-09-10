Caught in Chaos: Ensuring Safety Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

Amidst escalating protests in Nepal, causing widespread unrest and political upheaval, many Indians are finding themselves stranded as transportation services are put on hold across the region. With flights canceled by leading airlines such as Air India and the suspension of the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe return of those caught in the turmoil.

Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have quickly mobilized dedicated cells to assist citizens affected by the unfolding situation. Coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is underway, aiming to facilitate smooth evacuation processes for those seeking safety. Special helplines and emergency support centers have been established to offer aid until normalcy resumes.

Authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the developments, working together with local and international agencies to maintain calm. In some cases, stranded families have been relocated to safer accommodations, ensuring their protection from potential harm. As political tensions persist, the focus remains on managing misinformation and ensuring the swift, safe return of residents from Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)