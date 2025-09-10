Left Menu

Caught in Chaos: Ensuring Safety Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

Due to deadly protests in Nepal, many Indians find themselves stranded as flights and bus services are suspended. Indian states have launched special cells to assist residents affected by the turmoil. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, while officials coordinate efforts for safe evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun/Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating protests in Nepal, causing widespread unrest and political upheaval, many Indians are finding themselves stranded as transportation services are put on hold across the region. With flights canceled by leading airlines such as Air India and the suspension of the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe return of those caught in the turmoil.

Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have quickly mobilized dedicated cells to assist citizens affected by the unfolding situation. Coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is underway, aiming to facilitate smooth evacuation processes for those seeking safety. Special helplines and emergency support centers have been established to offer aid until normalcy resumes.

Authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the developments, working together with local and international agencies to maintain calm. In some cases, stranded families have been relocated to safer accommodations, ensuring their protection from potential harm. As political tensions persist, the focus remains on managing misinformation and ensuring the swift, safe return of residents from Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

