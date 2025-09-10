Caught in Chaos: Ensuring Safety Amidst Nepal's Turmoil
Due to deadly protests in Nepal, many Indians find themselves stranded as flights and bus services are suspended. Indian states have launched special cells to assist residents affected by the turmoil. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, while officials coordinate efforts for safe evacuations.
- Country:
- India
Amidst escalating protests in Nepal, causing widespread unrest and political upheaval, many Indians are finding themselves stranded as transportation services are put on hold across the region. With flights canceled by leading airlines such as Air India and the suspension of the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe return of those caught in the turmoil.
Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have quickly mobilized dedicated cells to assist citizens affected by the unfolding situation. Coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is underway, aiming to facilitate smooth evacuation processes for those seeking safety. Special helplines and emergency support centers have been established to offer aid until normalcy resumes.
Authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the developments, working together with local and international agencies to maintain calm. In some cases, stranded families have been relocated to safer accommodations, ensuring their protection from potential harm. As political tensions persist, the focus remains on managing misinformation and ensuring the swift, safe return of residents from Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- protests
- Indians
- stranded
- flights
- cancellation
- safety
- evacuation
- government
- trauma
ALSO READ
IndiGo Resumes Kathmandu Flights Amid Heightened Security
TATA.ev Unveils Nexon.ev 45 DARK Edition with Enhanced Safety and Style Features
Meta Whistleblowers Raise Safety Concerns; US Judicial Decisions Heat Up
Experts Harness Technology to Reassess Thamarassery Ghat Road Safety
Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns