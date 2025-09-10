Left Menu

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

A Mahatma Gandhi statue was vandalized at a primary school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, prompting an investigation. The incident has been condemned by officials, with a police complaint filed under specific legal sections for defiling sacred objects and national honor. Authorities are working to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized in Kendrapara district of Odisha, sparking an immediate investigation by local authorities. The act, discovered on Tuesday night, took place at a state-run primary school in Nilikana village.

Police reported the statue was uprooted and defaced, raising significant concern among officials and local residents. The incident prompted a condemnation from Block Education Officer Debadutta Satapathy, who described it as an insult to the father of the nation.

A police complaint was promptly filed, citing sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Inspector-In-Charge Ambika Prasad Das confirmed an active investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

