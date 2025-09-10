Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha
A Mahatma Gandhi statue was vandalized at a primary school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, prompting an investigation. The incident has been condemned by officials, with a police complaint filed under specific legal sections for defiling sacred objects and national honor. Authorities are working to apprehend the culprits.
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized in Kendrapara district of Odisha, sparking an immediate investigation by local authorities. The act, discovered on Tuesday night, took place at a state-run primary school in Nilikana village.
Police reported the statue was uprooted and defaced, raising significant concern among officials and local residents. The incident prompted a condemnation from Block Education Officer Debadutta Satapathy, who described it as an insult to the father of the nation.
A police complaint was promptly filed, citing sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Inspector-In-Charge Ambika Prasad Das confirmed an active investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.
