Drone Scare in Polish Village Highlights Tensions
Tomasz Wesolowski narrowly avoided injury when a drone crashed into his Polish home. Wesolowski and his wife Alicja were unharmed, but the incident left their roof destroyed during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Debris covered the area, leaving neighbors fearful of the ongoing conflict.
A Polish pensioner, Tomasz Wesolowski, experienced a startling incident when a drone collided with his house on Wednesday. Wesolowski was watching news reports about Russian drones in Polish airspace at the time of the crash.
The early morning impact severely damaged the roof and bedroom of his home, scattering debris across their garden. Despite the destruction, Wesolowski and his wife, Alicja, emerged unscathed from the incident.
As the drama unfolded in the eastern Polish village of Wyryki-Wola, Ukraine was under attack by Russia. Poland confirmed that drones had violated its airspace, heightening concerns among residents already shaken by the conflict across their border.
