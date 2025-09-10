Capture of Notorious Naxal: Kaleshwar Kherwar's Arrest

In a significant breakthrough, police in Lohardaga district have apprehended Kaleshwar Kherwar, a member of the outlawed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) group. The arrest took place during a search operation in Brahmadiha village.

Kherwar, who had been eluding law enforcement since a recent confrontation with security personnel, was found with key items including a mobile phone and JJMP promotional material.

This arrest marks a crucial victory for police efforts against Naxal activities in the region, underlining the ongoing struggle to maintain law and order despite persistent insurgent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)