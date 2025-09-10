Tragedies in Shahjahanpur: Rivers Witness Alarming Spate of Jumping Cases
In Shahjahanpur district, six individuals leaped into rivers over six days, with three bodies recovered so far. The incidents, resulting from personal disputes and distress, have prompted rescue operations. Police continue efforts to uncover missing persons while underlining the need for community support and awareness on mental health issues.
Over the past week in Shahjahanpur district, tragic incidents have unfolded as six people leapt into the district's rivers. Law enforcement reported that three bodies have been recovered at this juncture.
On Wednesday, 30-year-old Manvinder from Nai Basti jumped into the Khannaut River following a domestic dispute. Although rescue operations by PAC and NDRF were swift, he was declared dead on retrieval. His body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Tragically, these incidents are not isolated. Rishu, 26, is another individual whose whereabouts remain unknown after allegedly jumping from the Garra river bridge. Identified by his motorcycle and slippers left behind, authorities continue to search. Similarly, several others, including elderly individuals and minors, have reportedly jumped from bridges over the week, sparking an urgent need for increased community support and mental health awareness.
