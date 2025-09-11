Folk Dancer Arrested in Deputy Sarpanch Tragedy
A 21-year-old folk dancer, Pooja Gaikwad, has been arrested following the death of Deputy Sarpanch Govind Barge, who allegedly shot himself over a troubled relationship and her demands for his property. The family of Barge accuses Gaikwad of threatening him to transfer property, leading to his tragic end.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained Pooja Gaikwad, a 21-year-old folk dancer, following the tragic death of 34-year-old Deputy Sarpanch Govind Barge outside her residence. Police suggest the incident stemmed from a faltering relationship and Gaikwad's alleged demands aiming to secure Barge's property.
The deceased's family claims that Gaikwad, associated with a dance troupe in Barshi, Solapur, pressured Barge to transfer his land and bungalow to her. Reports suggest that she threatened to file a false case against him should he fail to comply, further straining their relationship.
Barge's tragic death, evident from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, occurred after he unsuccessfully attempted to discuss their issues with Gaikwad via video call. Gaikwad has been arrested for abetment of suicide and is in police custody as investigations continue.
ALSO READ
The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology
Tragedy at Signature Bridge: Search for Woman After Suspected Suicide
AIIMS-Delhi Pioneers 'Never Alone' App for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
Breaking Barriers: NIMHANS' Groundbreaking Work in Suicide Prevention
Construction Sector Unites on World Suicide Prevention Day with New Wellbeing Push