Folk Dancer Arrested in Deputy Sarpanch Tragedy

Authorities have detained Pooja Gaikwad, a 21-year-old folk dancer, following the tragic death of 34-year-old Deputy Sarpanch Govind Barge outside her residence. Police suggest the incident stemmed from a faltering relationship and Gaikwad's alleged demands aiming to secure Barge's property.

The deceased's family claims that Gaikwad, associated with a dance troupe in Barshi, Solapur, pressured Barge to transfer his land and bungalow to her. Reports suggest that she threatened to file a false case against him should he fail to comply, further straining their relationship.

Barge's tragic death, evident from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, occurred after he unsuccessfully attempted to discuss their issues with Gaikwad via video call. Gaikwad has been arrested for abetment of suicide and is in police custody as investigations continue.