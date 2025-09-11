Curfews and Protests in Kathmandu: A Nation in Transition

The Nepal Army extended prohibitory orders in three Kathmandu Valley districts on Thursday, even as public movement was permitted during specific hours. This comes as Nepal gradually returns to normalcy following demonstrations that resulted in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning.

The situation remains mostly peaceful in most parts of the country, with isolated incidents of violence, such as a thwarted escape from a prison southeast of Kathmandu resulting in two deaths and injuries due to army gunfire.

The Nepalese troops continue to patrol the streets, having taken control of security following arson and vandalism across the country earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu resumed operations after a temporary closure during the protests.

