Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security
Amid potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur, stringent security measures, including increased personnel deployment and advanced security tools, have been implemented in Imphal and Churachandpur. This visit follows recent ethnic violence, prompting intensified frisking and area control efforts to ensure safety and manage potential threats.
Security protocols have been significantly enhanced in Imphal and Churachandpur as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prospective visit looms, albeit with no official confirmation from authorities.
Both state and central forces have been deployed en masse around the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Modi is expected to address attendees. This marks Modi's first potential visit to Manipur since ethnic clashes erupted earlier this year, resulting in over 250 fatalities and widespread displacement.
Heightened security measures, including the use of sniffer dogs and advanced detection tools, are underway to prevent any security lapses, with personnel conducting foot patrols and restricting tourist access to key areas. Further north, temporary checkpoints target the prevention of any antisocial incursions, resulting in recent arrests of militants, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
