Kremlin Dismisses European Concerns Over Drone Incursion

The Kremlin on Thursday downplayed concerns from Warsaw and other European nations about Russian drones breaching Polish airspace. Moscow stated it would not comment further, emphasizing that the Russian defense ministry had already addressed the situation.

Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania collectively condemned the incident as a deliberate provocation by Russia. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no additional remarks would be made as the defense ministry had offered consultations if needed.

Peskov added that a scheduled Russian-Belarusian military exercise near Poland's border is not a threat, stating it focuses on enhancing military cooperation between Russia and Belarus.

