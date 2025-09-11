Left Menu

Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

Niyaz, the prime accused in a 2017 police assault case, was arrested in Bengaluru after evading capture for eight years. Facing 13 criminal cases across two districts, he is part of a larger operation by Mangaluru Police to bring long-absconding accused to justice.

Mangaluru Police have successfully arrested Niyaz, also known as Nia, who was the prime accused in a 2017 case involving the assault and attempted murder of a police officer. The arrest took place in Bengaluru's Hulimavu area early Thursday morning.

Niyaz had been evading the law for eight years, failing to appear before the court despite being wanted in at least 13 criminal cases across Mangaluru and Udupi districts. Multiple courts had issued warrants for his arrest.

Over the past three months, the Mangaluru City Police have been intensifying efforts against long-absconding criminals. In a statement, Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy noted that 52 accused, who had been evading hearings for over two years, have been apprehended, covering cases like communal violence, murder, and narcotics offenses.

