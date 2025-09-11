Odisha's Vigilant Effort Towards Corruption-Free Governance

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has taken decisive action to address corruption within the state's administration. He instructed department heads and district collectors to implement preventive vigilance strategies and remove officials with questionable integrity from sensitive positions.

Ahuja's directives, communicated through a letter to high-ranking state officials, underscore the state government's dedication to fostering clean, transparent, and citizen-focused governance. He pointed to recent corruption cases as evidence for the immediate need for a proactive approach.

Ahuja emphasized that punitive measures alone are inadequate, calling for root causes of corruption to be tackled through a mix of administrative, legal, and educational strategies. He urged the formation of internal vigilance committees and the adoption of technology-driven reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)