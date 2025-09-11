Left Menu

Odisha's Vigilant Effort Towards Corruption-Free Governance

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has directed state officials to implement preventive vigilance measures to combat corruption, highlighting the need for proactive governance. He emphasized systematic elimination of corruption's root causes through administrative, legal, and educational measures, urging the use of technology and transparent HR practices to achieve a responsive government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:24 IST
Odisha's Vigilant Effort Towards Corruption-Free Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has taken decisive action to address corruption within the state's administration. He instructed department heads and district collectors to implement preventive vigilance strategies and remove officials with questionable integrity from sensitive positions.

Ahuja's directives, communicated through a letter to high-ranking state officials, underscore the state government's dedication to fostering clean, transparent, and citizen-focused governance. He pointed to recent corruption cases as evidence for the immediate need for a proactive approach.

Ahuja emphasized that punitive measures alone are inadequate, calling for root causes of corruption to be tackled through a mix of administrative, legal, and educational strategies. He urged the formation of internal vigilance committees and the adoption of technology-driven reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

 Global
2
Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

 India
3
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and R...

 Global
4
Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025