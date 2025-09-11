Fake Army Officer Scams Cardiologist for Rs 6.69 Lakh: A Web of Deceit Unveiled

A 33-year-old man named Jalaluddin, also known as Jallu, has been apprehended for defrauding a cardiologist in South Delhi of Rs 6.69 lakh. The suspect posed convincingly as an Army official, exploiting pre-recorded videos of military personnel to deceive the doctor.

According to police, Jalaluddin persuaded the victim to make bank transfers in the guise of setting up medical consultations for Army personnel. The money was subsequently used to pay off Jalaluddin's car loan and settle credit card debts.

Police traced Jalaluddin's location through digital footprint analysis, leading to his arrest in Alwar, Rajasthan. The investigation also uncovered his involvement in at least seven other fraud cases across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)