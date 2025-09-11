Left Menu

Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

Congress leaders express concern over two Haryana men deceitfully recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia were reportedly lured by false job prospects and urged the Indian government for rescue. This incident highlights unemployment issues and the danger facing Indians abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:11 IST
Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have raised alarms over the plight of two young men from Haryana allegedly coerced into participating in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Described as a deceitful act, the two men, who hail from Fatehabad, were said to be falsely recruited during a trip to Russia.

According to Selja, Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia were duped into joining the Russian army on the Ukraine border under the guise of a student visa. The distressing situation has prompted them to seek assistance via social media, imploring the Indian government to facilitate their safe return.

Reports indicate the men were ensnared by promises of lucrative employment, only to find themselves in military uniforms at the frontlines. This troubling episode underscores both a humanitarian concern and highlights significant unemployment woes in Haryana, demanding urgent governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

 India
2
Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Resilience Plans

Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Res...

 India
3
Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

 Spain
4
Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025