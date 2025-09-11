Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have raised alarms over the plight of two young men from Haryana allegedly coerced into participating in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Described as a deceitful act, the two men, who hail from Fatehabad, were said to be falsely recruited during a trip to Russia.

According to Selja, Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia were duped into joining the Russian army on the Ukraine border under the guise of a student visa. The distressing situation has prompted them to seek assistance via social media, imploring the Indian government to facilitate their safe return.

Reports indicate the men were ensnared by promises of lucrative employment, only to find themselves in military uniforms at the frontlines. This troubling episode underscores both a humanitarian concern and highlights significant unemployment woes in Haryana, demanding urgent governmental intervention.

