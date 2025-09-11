Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage
Congress leaders express concern over two Haryana men deceitfully recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia were reportedly lured by false job prospects and urged the Indian government for rescue. This incident highlights unemployment issues and the danger facing Indians abroad.
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have raised alarms over the plight of two young men from Haryana allegedly coerced into participating in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Described as a deceitful act, the two men, who hail from Fatehabad, were said to be falsely recruited during a trip to Russia.
According to Selja, Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia were duped into joining the Russian army on the Ukraine border under the guise of a student visa. The distressing situation has prompted them to seek assistance via social media, imploring the Indian government to facilitate their safe return.
Reports indicate the men were ensnared by promises of lucrative employment, only to find themselves in military uniforms at the frontlines. This troubling episode underscores both a humanitarian concern and highlights significant unemployment woes in Haryana, demanding urgent governmental intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- youth
- deceit
- Russia-Ukraine
- conflict
- unemployment
- India
- crisis
- recruitment
- government
ALSO READ
Amaravati: India's First Quantum Reference Hub
India's Strategic Leap into the Rare Earth Magnet Industry
Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest
Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey
Revamping Justice: The Impact of India's New Criminal Laws