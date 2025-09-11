Election Commission to Combat Misinformation Surge with Media Workshop
The Election Commission of India plans to hold a workshop on September 12 for state media officers to combat misinformation. The workshop aims to stress the importance of conveying constitutional, factual, and rule-based election details to the public, ensuring accurate information prevails in electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India is gearing up to tackle misinformation with increased vigor. On September 12, a specialized workshop will be conducted for media officers working directly with state chief electoral officers. This initiative comes in response to a noticeable surge in misinformation within election narratives.
The day-long event emphasizes the need for elections to be understood within the constitutional framework, while stressing timely and accurate communication of election rules and facts. By focusing on these critical aspects, the Election Commission aims to enhance public trust in the electoral process.
Moreover, the workshop will strategize on equipping media officers with new approaches to ensure stakeholders receive prompt, verified information, mitigating the impact of misleading content. This initiative underscores the Commission's commitment to maintaining the integrity of electoral communications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ABVP Unveils Central Panel for DUSU Elections Amid Promises of Change
Football Becomes Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores
Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections