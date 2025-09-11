Left Menu

Tragic Clash Outside Mumbai Bar: A Fatal Intervention

A deadly altercation occurred outside a Malad bar leading to the death of 35-year-old Kalpesh Bhanushali. He was fatally attacked with a beer bottle and sharp weapons by Sanjay Makwana and his associates after attempting to intervene in a dispute between Makwana and the bar manager.

Updated: 11-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Clash Outside Mumbai Bar: A Fatal Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in north Mumbai's Malad, a 35-year-old man was killed outside a bar in the early hours of Thursday.

Kalpesh Bhanushali lost his life after attempting to intervene in a heated argument over service availability at the bar. The altercation stemmed from accused Sanjay Makwana's frustration over being denied food past closing time.

Makwana attacked Bhanushali with a beer bottle and sharp weapons, leading to the latter's death. Police have arrested Makwana for murder and are searching for his three accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

