Germany faces the pressing need to expand its military by an additional 100,000 troops to align with NATO objectives, a reaction to heightened Russian aggression. Currently, the German army stands at 62,000 active soldiers, with Army Chief Alfons Mais pushing for significant growth by 2029, rising further by 2035.

The urgency stems from NATO's revised capability standards following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mais detailed the necessity for 45,000 more troops by 2029 and an additional 45,000 by 2035. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of 10,000 extra personnel for territorial defense.

Germany has already increased its military commitments in Eastern Europe, including a brigade in Lithuania and a Baltic naval patrol. The Defense Ministry chose not to comment on these confidential plans, but meeting these goals is a formidable task, given the current troop shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)