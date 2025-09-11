School Rivalry Turns Violent in Delhi's Rohini

In a shocking turn of events, a teenage girl in Delhi's Rohini area was subjected to a brutal attack, believed to be fueled by a school feud. Authorities report that a group of teenage girls assaulted the victim with a blade following a prior altercation.

The incident unfolded on September 9 in Sector 20, Rohini, as the victim faced an attack from four girls linked to two sisters, one of whom had an existing conflict with the victim. The attackers initially slapped her before one used a blade, resulting in injuries to her face and back, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan.

Following the attack, the victim was transported to a local hospital where she was deemed unfit to provide a statement due to her condition. An investigation suggests a revenge motive, with the sisters and their friends conspiring to retaliate post their altercation on September 4. Legal proceedings are underway now that the medico-legal report is available.

(With inputs from agencies.)