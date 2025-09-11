Dazzling Heist: Duo Nabbed for Jewellery Theft

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad Police have arrested two individuals for their involvement in a grand jewellery theft, where gold and diamond-studded ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore were stolen.

According to police sources, the theft occurred on September 5 at a jewellery store in Basheerbagh. Following this, a thorough investigation was launched.

On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects from Mumbai near Nampally Railway Station. The stolen items, weighing about 850 grams, were recovered intact. One suspect, a marketing executive, and the other, a student, admitted to committing the theft due to financial troubles stemming from cricket betting losses.