Dazzling Heist: Duo Nabbed for Jewellery Theft
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1.5 crore from a Basheerbagh jewellery store. The perpetrators, facing financial instability, were apprehended with the stolen property near Nampally Railway Station. They confessed to the crime during police interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad Police have arrested two individuals for their involvement in a grand jewellery theft, where gold and diamond-studded ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore were stolen.
According to police sources, the theft occurred on September 5 at a jewellery store in Basheerbagh. Following this, a thorough investigation was launched.
On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects from Mumbai near Nampally Railway Station. The stolen items, weighing about 850 grams, were recovered intact. One suspect, a marketing executive, and the other, a student, admitted to committing the theft due to financial troubles stemming from cricket betting losses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jewellery
- Theft
- Hyderabad
- Gold
- Diamonds
- Arrest
- Investigation
- Cricket Betting
- Basheerbagh
- Nampally
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case
BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Alleged ISIS-Linked Plot with Key Arrests
Blast Rattles Doda: Two Detained in Ongoing Investigation
FBI Releases Images in Charlie Kirk Shooting Investigation