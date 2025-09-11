Estranged Wife's Public Parade in Odisha Triggers Outrage

In a shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, Odisha Police have arrested a college lecturer and his associate for allegedly assaulting and humiliating the lecturer's estranged wife and her male companion in Nimapada town.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the accused lecturer barged into the residence of his separated wife, accompanied by a friend, and initiated an altercation, reportedly due to suspicions of an extramarital affair.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the accused parading the woman and her companion on the streets. Both the lecturer and his friend are now facing charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and physical assault, police confirmed.

