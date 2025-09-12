Left Menu

Notorious Militant Leader Convicted in Nigeria for Illegal Mining

A Nigerian court sentenced Mahmud Muhammad Usman to 15 years for illegal mining to fund terror activities. Usman, linked to al-Qaida and leading the Ansaru group, was convicted on the first of 32 charges. Nigeria battles growing security threats, with militant groups expanding operations despite military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:24 IST
Notorious Militant Leader Convicted in Nigeria for Illegal Mining
A Nigerian court has handed down a 15-year sentence to Mahmud Muhammad Usman, a leading figure of the Ansaru group, for funding terror activities through illegal mining. The conviction marks the first in a series of 32 charges against him.

Usman's arrest, alongside fellow leader Mahmud al-Nigeri, was part of a multi-agency operation. The militant's group is accused of high-profile attacks, including a 2022 prison break in Abuja and a 2013 raid on a uranium facility in Niger. Currently, Usman remains under the custody of Nigerian secret police.

Nigeria faces escalating threats from armed groups exploiting minimal security in rural areas. Despite intensified military operations, these groups continue to grow. The U.S. recently authorized a $346 million weapons sale to aid Nigeria in enhancing its security capabilities.

