Lula's Resurgence: Brazil's Government Approval Hits New High

In a significant political shift, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has seen his government approval rating surge to 33%, marking the pinnacle of public support for 2023. This increase is mirrored by a decrease in disapproval ratings, which have fallen to 38%, as revealed by a new Datafolha poll released on Thursday.

The uptick in approval ratings comes alongside Lula's fervent sovereignty campaign targeted against U.S. tariffs, as well as the legal troubles shadowing his political adversary, former President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro was recently convicted for coup plotting activities, rendering him ineligible to vie for public office in the future.

The survey conducted on September 8-9, which included 2,005 people across 113 municipalities, signals a positive trajectory for Lula's administration after previous challenges this year. The margin of error for the poll stands at two percentage points.

