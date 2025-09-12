Left Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

The UN Security Council condemned strikes on Doha without mentioning Israel, reflecting US dissatisfaction with the action ordered by Israel. Qatar accuses Israel of undermining peace talks, while international voices highlight the adverse impact on ongoing negotiations and the necessity for de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council, on Thursday, issued a condemnation of the recent strikes on Qatar's capital Doha. Notably, the statement refrained from directly mentioning Israel, despite the attack being aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar. This omission highlights the US's complex position, as it traditionally supports its ally, Israel.

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, accused Israel of trying to sabotage peace talks regarding the war in Gaza, pledging his country's continued mediation efforts. Meanwhile, international voices criticize Israel's actions as detrimental to prospecting peace, with Algeria expressing disappointment over the security council's measured response.

With tensions escalating, the council reiterated the importance of dialogue, ceasefire, and the release of hostages in conflict zones. The ongoing conflict, intensified by a deadly attack from Hamas on October 7, highlights the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further civilian casualties and resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

