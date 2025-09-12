Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Outpouring of Support in Dallas

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, was beheaded in Dallas after a dispute over a washing machine. The suspect, a coworker with a criminal record, has been arrested. The incident has prompted strong community support and a fundraiser for his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:11 IST
Tragic Death Sparks Outpouring of Support in Dallas
  • Country:
  • United States

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, known as Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, was killed in a gruesome attack in Dallas following a disagreement over a washing machine. The incident occurred at Downtown Suites motel, where Bob was beheaded in front of his wife and son.

The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, who has prior criminal history, has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder. According to police reports, Cobos-Martinez attacked Bob after the latter asked another person to translate instructions for a broken machine.

The local community and Indian diaspora have rallied to support Bob's family, setting up a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and other financial needs. The Consulate General of India in Houston is offering assistance and monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025