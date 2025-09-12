Tragic Death Sparks Outpouring of Support in Dallas

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, known as Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, was killed in a gruesome attack in Dallas following a disagreement over a washing machine. The incident occurred at Downtown Suites motel, where Bob was beheaded in front of his wife and son.

The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, who has prior criminal history, has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder. According to police reports, Cobos-Martinez attacked Bob after the latter asked another person to translate instructions for a broken machine.

The local community and Indian diaspora have rallied to support Bob's family, setting up a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and other financial needs. The Consulate General of India in Houston is offering assistance and monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)