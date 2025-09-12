Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Ring

Punjab police have dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling network with ties to Pakistan. Two individuals have been arrested, and a significant cache of arms, including 18 pistols and 1,847 cartridges, has been seized. Ongoing investigations aim to map the entire network and ensure Punjab’s safety.

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Ring
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against cross-border crime, Punjab police have successfully dismantled a weapon smuggling operation with alleged links to Pakistan. The authorities have apprehended two individuals involved in the illicit network.

Police officials reported the seizure of 18 pistols and 1,847 cartridges from the suspects, who are believed to be connected to handlers based abroad. The operation was detailed in a statement by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP underscored the importance of ongoing investigations to trace the full expanse of the smuggling network and reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding Punjab from organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

