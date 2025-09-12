Unrest in Doda: Tensions Soar After MLA's Arrest

Heightened security enveloped Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir following several days of unrest after the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act. Authorities detained several protestors, and prohibitory restrictions were firmly in place amid the tense atmosphere.

The district administration accused Malik of using provocative language on social media to disturb peace. This led to a series of violent clashes between protestors and security forces, prompting a lockdown in the area, including suspension of internet services.

Efforts to restore peace are underway, with a peace committee meeting chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Police. Community involvement is being encouraged to bring back normalcy, as police continue patrols and maintain an increased security presence.