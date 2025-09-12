Left Menu

Unrest in Doda: Tensions Soar After MLA's Arrest

Security has been heightened in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, following violent protests after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Authorities imposed restrictions, suspending internet services. While tensions remain, police are working to restore normalcy with community engagement and ongoing security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security enveloped Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir following several days of unrest after the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act. Authorities detained several protestors, and prohibitory restrictions were firmly in place amid the tense atmosphere.

The district administration accused Malik of using provocative language on social media to disturb peace. This led to a series of violent clashes between protestors and security forces, prompting a lockdown in the area, including suspension of internet services.

Efforts to restore peace are underway, with a peace committee meeting chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Police. Community involvement is being encouraged to bring back normalcy, as police continue patrols and maintain an increased security presence.

