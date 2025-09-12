Tragic Neighborhood Clash: Teen Dies After Altercation

A tragic neighborhood dispute resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in Bharthana, police reported on Friday.

Gaurav, the victim, was intoxicated during a late-night conflict with his father, which escalated when a neighbor intervened and allegedly slapped him, causing Gaurav to lose consciousness and later die.

Authorities have refrained from naming the accused as investigations continue. The victim's body awaits post-mortem results.