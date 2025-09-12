Left Menu

Tragic Neighborhood Clash: Teen Dies After Altercation

A 19-year-old named Gaurav has died in Bharthana after an alleged altercation involving his father and a neighbor. The incident occurred during a night-time dispute, resulting in Gaurav being struck and losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police are investigating, and the body is undergoing post-mortem analysis.

Updated: 12-09-2025 14:26 IST
A tragic neighborhood dispute resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in Bharthana, police reported on Friday.

Gaurav, the victim, was intoxicated during a late-night conflict with his father, which escalated when a neighbor intervened and allegedly slapped him, causing Gaurav to lose consciousness and later die.

Authorities have refrained from naming the accused as investigations continue. The victim's body awaits post-mortem results.

