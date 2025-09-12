Left Menu

Gaza's Plight: Amid Strikes and Evacuation Orders

Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 40 Palestinians, primarily in Gaza City. Despite evacuation orders, many residents remain due to a lack of safe destinations. The situation has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with increasing casualties and escalating conflict.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 40 Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Friday in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials. The epicenter of the violence is Gaza City, where many residents have chosen to stay despite Israel's evacuation mandates, citing a lack of safe escape routes.

Israel aims to seize control over the devastated city, home to about a million sheltering individuals, as it intensifies efforts to dismantle the militant group Hamas. Residents recount continuous explosions since the previous day, with some stating they faced a grim ultimatum: leave or risk death.

The humanitarian toll is mounting; local health ministries report over 64,000 fatalities, primarily civilians, with a severe hunger crisis unfolding. Concurrently, international voices, including the U.N., are expressing condemnation over Israel's actions and are urging a ceasefire amidst the dire conditions.

