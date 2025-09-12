Gaza's Plight: Amid Strikes and Evacuation Orders

At least 40 Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Friday in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials. The epicenter of the violence is Gaza City, where many residents have chosen to stay despite Israel's evacuation mandates, citing a lack of safe escape routes.

Israel aims to seize control over the devastated city, home to about a million sheltering individuals, as it intensifies efforts to dismantle the militant group Hamas. Residents recount continuous explosions since the previous day, with some stating they faced a grim ultimatum: leave or risk death.

The humanitarian toll is mounting; local health ministries report over 64,000 fatalities, primarily civilians, with a severe hunger crisis unfolding. Concurrently, international voices, including the U.N., are expressing condemnation over Israel's actions and are urging a ceasefire amidst the dire conditions.