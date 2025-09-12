Violence Erupts Again Near Jerusalem: Hotel Stabbing Shocks Kibbutz Tzuba

A Palestinian employee launched a stabbing attack at a hotel near Jerusalem, injuring two guests in what Israeli police identified as a militant act, marking the second such incident in the area within a week.

The attacker, emerging from the kitchen at a hotel in Kibbutz Tzuba, stabbed two guests in the dining room. A police officer off-duty and the hotel's dining manager subdued the assailant until authorities arrived to arrest him.

Medical teams transported two injured men, aged 50 and 25, to a hospital, with both sustaining torso wounds, leaving one in critical condition. The attacker, from Shuafat in east Jerusalem, and three other suspects are under arrest for suspected involvement.

