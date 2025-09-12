Left Menu

Violence Erupts Again Near Jerusalem: Hotel Stabbing Shocks Kibbutz Tzuba

A Palestinian employee carried out a stabbing attack at a hotel near Jerusalem, targeting two guests. The incident, labeled a militant attack by Israeli police, is the second such occurrence this week in the area. The attacker and three additional suspects were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:13 IST
  • Israel

A Palestinian employee launched a stabbing attack at a hotel near Jerusalem, injuring two guests in what Israeli police identified as a militant act, marking the second such incident in the area within a week.

The attacker, emerging from the kitchen at a hotel in Kibbutz Tzuba, stabbed two guests in the dining room. A police officer off-duty and the hotel's dining manager subdued the assailant until authorities arrived to arrest him.

Medical teams transported two injured men, aged 50 and 25, to a hospital, with both sustaining torso wounds, leaving one in critical condition. The attacker, from Shuafat in east Jerusalem, and three other suspects are under arrest for suspected involvement.

