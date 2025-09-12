China's Vice Premier Engages in Economic Talks

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to visit Spain from September 14 to 17, according to an announcement by the country's commerce ministry.

During this diplomatic trip, He Lifeng will meet with a U.S. delegation. Key topics on the agenda include discussions on economic and trade issues.

The dialogue aims to address and potentially resolve contentious matters such as U.S. tariffs, export control policies, and the TikTok controversy.

