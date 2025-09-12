China's Vice Premier Engages in Economic Talks

Left Menu

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is set to visit Spain and engage in discussions with a U.S. delegation. The discussions will focus on economic and trade issues, notably U.S. tariffs, export control, and the TikTok matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST
He Lifeng
  • Country:
  • China

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to visit Spain from September 14 to 17, according to an announcement by the country's commerce ministry.

During this diplomatic trip, He Lifeng will meet with a U.S. delegation. Key topics on the agenda include discussions on economic and trade issues.

The dialogue aims to address and potentially resolve contentious matters such as U.S. tariffs, export control policies, and the TikTok controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

