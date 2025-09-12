Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of landmark projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Manipur on Saturday, including the new Manipur Police headquarters and a civil secretariat. These initiatives mark his first visit to the state following ethnic violence two years ago.

The PM's agenda includes laying foundation stones for an additional 14 projects from Churachandpur, collectively valued at Rs 7,300 crore. These projects span infrastructure development, skilling and employment generation, and healthcare services, highlighting a significant investment in the region's growth.

Modi's visit coincides with ongoing critiques from opposition parties regarding a delayed response to the ethnic strife between Kuki and Meitei communities. The PM's interactions with internally displaced persons and plans to unveil further developmental projects are expected to address some of these concerns.