Teacher Arrested for AI-Driven Defamation and Occult Practices

A young woman, formerly employed as a Sanskrit teacher in a government school in Delhi, was apprehended for allegedly using fake social media accounts to defame a former colleague. The police allege she used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to craft doctored images.

The accused, traced to Old Delhi, allegedly engaged in occult practices alongside her digital activities. Police recovered three handwritten chits filled with cryptic symbols and numeric sequences from her possession. This misconduct was reportedly fueled by an emotional obsession with the school's principal.

The 25-year-old victim had complained about the fraudulent accounts, which included morphed images that were distributed to students and staff, causing significant reputational damage. The police launched an investigation under various legal provisions and have arrested the accused, who has admitted to attempting to garner attention through disturbing methods.

