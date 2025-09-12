Fraudulent Schemes Unveiled: 12 Accused in Rs 2 Crore Scams

In a significant legal development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has taken decisive action against a series of fraudulent activities. On Friday, they filed chargesheets in seven different cases involving 12 individuals accused of scams amounting to over Rs 2 crore.

Among the accused are Public Works Department cashier Slocus Nar, advocate Brij Mohan, and government teacher Jameel Anjum Mir. These individuals, along with nine others, have allegedly orchestrated various scams, with some even resorting to using forged documents to deceive their victims, as confirmed by a Crime Branch spokesperson.

The cases highlight schemes involving misappropriation of funds, fake document creation, and real estate fraud, impacting numerous victims, as affirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime, Jammu, Benam Tosh. The charges have been submitted for judicial assessment, marking a crucial step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)