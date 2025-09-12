Forgery Allegations Surface: BJP Ex-MP and Others Accused
An FIR has been filed against ex-BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal and others for allegedly acquiring land illegally using forged documents. The complainants, from Rajasthan, discovered the alleged fraud when attempting to sell their property. Legal action and investigations are ongoing, according to the police.
An FIR has been filed against former BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal and five others, accused of seizing over 5,000 square metres of land using forged documents, the police stated on Friday.
The case, registered at Sihani Gate police station following instructions from the MP-MLA court's ACJM (Second), includes charges of cheating and forgery under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC, noted ACP Kavi Nagar Bhaskar Verma.
According to police reports, complainants Shyamlal and his brothers from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, alleged fraudulent land transfer to Harishchandra Ramkishan Charitable Trust without their awareness. The deception was uncovered when they tried to sell the land. Anil Agarwal, a trustee, and others are named in the FIR. An investigation is underway, promising further legal proceedings.
