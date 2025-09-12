Left Menu

Forgery Allegations Surface: BJP Ex-MP and Others Accused

An FIR has been filed against ex-BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal and others for allegedly acquiring land illegally using forged documents. The complainants, from Rajasthan, discovered the alleged fraud when attempting to sell their property. Legal action and investigations are ongoing, according to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:12 IST
Forgery Allegations Surface: BJP Ex-MP and Others Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against former BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal and five others, accused of seizing over 5,000 square metres of land using forged documents, the police stated on Friday.

The case, registered at Sihani Gate police station following instructions from the MP-MLA court's ACJM (Second), includes charges of cheating and forgery under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC, noted ACP Kavi Nagar Bhaskar Verma.

According to police reports, complainants Shyamlal and his brothers from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, alleged fraudulent land transfer to Harishchandra Ramkishan Charitable Trust without their awareness. The deception was uncovered when they tried to sell the land. Anil Agarwal, a trustee, and others are named in the FIR. An investigation is underway, promising further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

 India
2
India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

 Germany
3
Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

 India
4
Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025