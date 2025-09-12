Left Menu

UN Pushes for Peace: Two-State Solution Gains Momentum

The United Nations General Assembly voted to endorse a declaration promoting a two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians. Although opposed by the U.S. and Israel, it aims to address the ongoing conflict with strong international support. The declaration condemns violence and calls for an end to the Gaza war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:21 IST
UN Pushes for Peace: Two-State Solution Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly backed a declaration pushing for concrete steps towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This move by the assembly precedes a gathering of world leaders, with notable backing from Saudi Arabia and France.

The resolution, endorsed by 142 countries, drew dissent from the United States and Israel, among others, labeling it a hindrance to peace efforts. Scheduled recognition of a Palestinian state by some Western countries at the upcoming U.N. meeting adds a political dimension.

The declaration denounces violence from both Hamas and Israeli military actions, seeking immediate resolution to the devastating Gaza conflict. U.S. and Israeli representatives criticized the declaration as favoring Hamas, underscoring the challenge of navigating international diplomacy in this protracted crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

