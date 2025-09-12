UN Pushes for Peace: Two-State Solution Gains Momentum

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly backed a declaration pushing for concrete steps towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This move by the assembly precedes a gathering of world leaders, with notable backing from Saudi Arabia and France.

The resolution, endorsed by 142 countries, drew dissent from the United States and Israel, among others, labeling it a hindrance to peace efforts. Scheduled recognition of a Palestinian state by some Western countries at the upcoming U.N. meeting adds a political dimension.

The declaration denounces violence from both Hamas and Israeli military actions, seeking immediate resolution to the devastating Gaza conflict. U.S. and Israeli representatives criticized the declaration as favoring Hamas, underscoring the challenge of navigating international diplomacy in this protracted crisis.

