Prohibited Bovine Meat Seizure in Jharkhand

In a significant operation, Jharkhand police arrested four individuals and seized two pick-up vans carrying prohibited bovine meat near Ranchi. The operation, conducted on Friday, followed a tip-off received a day earlier, indicating that the vehicles were bound for Kolkata through Daladili and Kharsidag.

According to law enforcement sources, all suspects hail from West Bengal and were apprehended in the Kharsidag outpost region of Namkum. The arrests are part of a broader enforcement of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005, as confirmed by police officials.

Following this crackdown, the accused have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the law and have been sent to detention facilities, pending further legal proceedings. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts to curb illegal meat trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)