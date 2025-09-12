Left Menu

NATO Amplifies Defense Amid Russian Drone Incursion in Poland

NATO bolsters defense along Europe's eastern flank after Russian drones violate Polish airspace. Operation 'Eastern Sentry' is launched with allies committing various military assets to the mission. The incident raises concerns on NATO's readiness to handle drone attacks amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO has announced a strategic enhancement of defenses along Europe's eastern flank following an unprecedented incident where Russian drones entered Polish airspace. This move is part of operation 'Eastern Sentry', aimed at fortifying NATO's territories amid rising tensions from Russia's activities in Ukraine.

Despite Russia's claims of unintentional incursion, NATO officials, including Secretary-General Mark Rutte, have labeled the move reckless, leading to a proactive coalition of allies, including France and Germany, to support the operation with additional military assets.

Poland's firm stance against earlier suggestions of an accidental incursion highlights Europe's broader anxiety over NATO's capacity to combat potential mass drone attacks, reflecting heightened political sensitivities in light of Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

