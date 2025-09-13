Bomb Threat Hoax Halts Bombay High Court Proceedings
Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court. The threat caused a temporary suspension of court activities, but after a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax. The police are tracing the sender’s IP address to identify the culprit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into an alarming email sent to the Bombay High Court, which threatened a bomb attack.
The court's operations were suspended for nearly two hours on Friday as authorities conducted a thorough search of the premises.
The scare was declared a hoax after no suspicious items were found, prompting police efforts to track the sender's IP address.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- police
- bomb threat
- High Court
- hoax
- investigation
- sender
- IP address
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Under Scrutiny: Investigation into Alleged Sexual Misconduct
UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Allegations
Man Duped Twice by Marriage Broker, Investigation Launched
Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds