Bomb Threat Hoax Halts Bombay High Court Proceedings

Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court. The threat caused a temporary suspension of court activities, but after a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax. The police are tracing the sender’s IP address to identify the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into an alarming email sent to the Bombay High Court, which threatened a bomb attack.

The court's operations were suspended for nearly two hours on Friday as authorities conducted a thorough search of the premises.

The scare was declared a hoax after no suspicious items were found, prompting police efforts to track the sender's IP address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

