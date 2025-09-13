Rajasthan Police Slapping Incident Sparks Demand for Probe

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Rajasthan is facing allegations of slapping a head constable, Ramuram Meghwal, during duty hours in Barmer district. This incident has led to calls for a thorough investigation by two prominent Members of Parliament (MPs).

The alleged altercation took place when Chohtan DSP Jeevanlal Khatri was returning from an investigation. Meghwal, a driver for the DSP, claimed that the officer slapped him following a disagreement. Meghwal, belonging to the Dalit community, accused senior officials of suppressing the incident.

In response, DSP Khatri denied the allegations, attributing the situation to careless driving by the constable. Calls for a high-level investigation have been made by RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal and Congress MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal, while local police officials are yet to issue an official statement.

