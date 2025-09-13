Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Slapping Incident Sparks Demand for Probe

A DSP in Rajasthan allegedly slapped a head constable, prompting two MPs to demand a fair investigation. The altercation reportedly occurred in Barmer district. The DSP denies allegations, claiming the constable drove carelessly. The incident has been condemned by political leaders, highlighting concerns about police conduct.

Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Rajasthan is facing allegations of slapping a head constable, Ramuram Meghwal, during duty hours in Barmer district. This incident has led to calls for a thorough investigation by two prominent Members of Parliament (MPs).

The alleged altercation took place when Chohtan DSP Jeevanlal Khatri was returning from an investigation. Meghwal, a driver for the DSP, claimed that the officer slapped him following a disagreement. Meghwal, belonging to the Dalit community, accused senior officials of suppressing the incident.

In response, DSP Khatri denied the allegations, attributing the situation to careless driving by the constable. Calls for a high-level investigation have been made by RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal and Congress MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal, while local police officials are yet to issue an official statement.



