Maharashtra Boosts Crime Detection with Mobile Forensic Labs

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards enhancing crime investigation by expanding its mobile forensic laboratory fleet from 21 to 59, as announced by an official on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 27, the state's initiative made Maharashtra a trailblazer with India's first set of mobile forensic vans.

These units are now deployed across major urban centers and district police offices, equipped with advanced forensic tools to facilitate direct evidence collection from crime scenes.

