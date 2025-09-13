Gaza Strikes Intensify as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
Recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 32 people, including 12 children, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Israel urges evacuation amidst ongoing hostilities with Hamas. The UN warns overcrowding in southern Gaza and restricted aid worsen conditions as families struggle to leave amid increasing fatalities from malnutrition.
As Israel ramps up its offensive on Gaza, at least 32 people have been killed, leaving the besieged region in a deepening humanitarian crisis. Among the casualties reported on Saturday were 12 children, according to medical sources citing information from Shifa Hospital's morgue.
Israel has escalated airstrikes across Gaza City, demolishing high-rise buildings it accuses Hamas of using for surveillance. Residents have been urged to evacuate as part of efforts to capture what Israel alleges is Hamas' last stronghold. This offensive adds to the plight of hundreds of thousands under famine-like conditions.
Meanwhile, an urgent call by Israel's army for civilians to relocate south is straining limited resources. The UN warns that overcrowded sites are inadequately equipped to handle the influx of displaced persons. Amid the escalating conflict, families of hostages held in Gaza plead for a halt, fearing for their lives.
