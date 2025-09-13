Trump's Call to NATO: Unite Against Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a direct appeal to NATO countries, urging them to halt their imports of Russian oil and impose strict sanctions on Russia to help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This request was communicated through a formal letter sent on Saturday, as well as through a post on social media.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that he is prepared to implement significant sanctions on Russia, contingent upon the condition that all NATO member countries agree to and begin the same measures. He also proposed imposing substantial tariffs on China, ranging from 50% to 100%, to undermine its economic ties with Russia.

This development follows Trump's previous threats of sanctions against Moscow as well as penalties on nations purchasing Russian oil, including major buyers like China and India. Despite having imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods due to its ongoing Russian oil imports, Trump has yet to enforce similar actions against China.

