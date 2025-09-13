A New Era of Peace and Prosperity for Manipur: PM Modi’s Vision Unveiled

In a groundbreaking address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to reshape Manipur into a beacon of peace and prosperity, calling for an end to violence in the troubled region. His visit comes amidst previous criticisms for not addressing the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

During a public meeting in Churachandpur, Modi emphasized the government's relentless efforts to resolve conflicts in the Northeast through dialogue and development. He highlighted significant investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education as visible signs of progress, vowing to support Manipur's journey towards stability.

Modi's commitments were well-received, as he faced cheering crowds lining the road from Imphal. Highlighting past neglect, the PM noted advancements such as the establishment of new medical facilities and improvements in basic amenities. He reiterated that India's growth ambitions include reaching Manipur and fostering development in all its corners.

(With inputs from agencies.)